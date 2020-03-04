Khalifa bin Zayed issues a law establishing Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) The President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, issued a law establishing the Abu Dhabi Arabic language centre, under affiliation of Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism.

The centre will oversee setting strategic plans to elevate Arabic language and submitting the plans to the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism for approval prior to being approved by the Executive Council. In addition to proposing legislations in cooperation with all relevant entities in Abu Dhabi to support Arabic language and enhance its usage within all official letters and communications, the centre will perform periodical reviews for Arabic language curriculums at education institutions in order to develop it, set all related scientific standards, key indicators, data and measurement indicators- in coordination with all relevant entities, to address challenges facing modern Arabic language.

The centre will be responsible for preparing studies and reports about Arabic content, launching initiatives to enhance Arabic materials and spreading awareness initiatives to support Arabic language development.

In addition it will measure the effectiveness of the use of the language to enhance national identity and a sense of pride whilst strengthening the culture of Arabic reading throughout the community. The centre will support innovation in terms of scientific research in Arabic and translation in line with the scientific and artistic guidelines whilst launching initiatives to encourage non-Arabic speakers to learn the Arabic language. The centre will also establish Arabic language libraries, Arabic language art works, book fairs and conferences, as well as to proposing agreements, MoUs and partnerships for Department of Culture & Tourism approval. The centre will work on enhancing the use of Arabic language in artificial intelligence and modern industry technologies, to prepare specialized encyclopedias and dictionaries. In addition to organizing and supporting local and international prizes focused on the enhancement of the Arabic language.