Khalifa bin Zayed issues an Emiri decree to form the Board of Directors for the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued an Emiri decree to form the Board of Directors of the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs, under his chairmanship, with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as Vice Chairman.

The decree stipulates the members are: H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.

H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Jassem Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, and Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

The Secretary General of the council is the Chairman of the Department of Finance.

The decree stipulates that the term of a member of the board is three years.

The Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs is responsible for all matters related to financial, investment, economic, petroleum and natural resources affairs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.