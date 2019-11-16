- Home
Khalifa Bin Zayed Issues Decree Appointing Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi As Chairman Of Department Of Economic Development
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 08:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a decree appointing Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, as Chairman of the Department of Economic Development, and member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.