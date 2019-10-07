UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa Bin Zayed Issues Decrees On New Appointments

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:45 PM

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Decrees on new appointments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a decree appointing H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, as Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

His Highness also issued a decree appointing H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, as Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed also issued a decree appointing Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei as Chairman of the Office of the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The Chairman’s Office was recently established and its mandate defined.

His Highness also issued a decree assigning Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi as Acting Chairman of the Department of Transport, in addition to his current role.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed also issued a decree establishing the Department of Government Support, appointing Ali Rashid Qannas Al Ketbi as Chairman of the new department and member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

According to the decree, the Department of Government Support will encompass the Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre, Human Resources Authority, Abu Dhabi school of Government and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Rashid Government Court

Recent Stories

Compression of demand will not help achieve Rs5500 ..

9 minutes ago

Court issues arrest warrants of two including Nati ..

10 minutes ago

Nationalist Politics Threatens UN Effort to End 'S ..

10 minutes ago

Two-day workshop on energy technologies from Oct 2 ..

10 minutes ago

Dr.Yasmin Rashid visits Institute of Cardiology Wa ..

14 minutes ago

IGP Punjab lauds police team for saving life of ab ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.