UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa Bin Zayed Issues Emiri Decree Appointing Chairman Of Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:45 PM

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree appointing Chairman of Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, issued an Emiri Decree appointing Humaid Obaid Khalifa Abushibs as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi

Recent Stories

Educational Institutions, Online Businesses To Use ..

9 minutes ago

PTA Suspends Blocking of Mobile Devices During Cor ..

12 minutes ago

Govt. adopting safety measure in Panah-Gahs: Nasee ..

2 seconds ago

Trump to hold presser on 'very important' virus ne ..

3 seconds ago

Shaikh Zayed Hospital denies rumors about death of ..

5 seconds ago

Court dismisses Raja Pervaiz Ashraf's acquittal pl ..

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.