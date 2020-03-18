Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree appointing Chairman of Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, issued an Emiri Decree appointing Humaid Obaid Khalifa Abushibs as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority.