Khalifa Bin Zayed Issues Emiri Decree Reconstituting Board Of Zayed Higher Organization For People Of Determination

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituting board of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 5th March 2020 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued an Emiri Decree reconstituting the board of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, chaired by H.H.

Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The new board includes Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Abdullah Abdul Hamid Al Sahi, Hamad Ali Mohamed Al Qadi Al Dhaheri, Amer Hussain Al Hammadi, Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Lubna Ali Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, Sana Mohammed Suhail, and Talal Mustafa Al Hashemi, as members.

The tenure of the board will be 5 years, on renewable basis.

