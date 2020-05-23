Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions Law’ in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of State, has issued, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Law No. (15) of 2020, amending some provisions of Law No. (2) of 2000 regarding civil retirement pensions and benefits for the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The law included a number of amendments that contribute to strengthening the pensions system, the first of which is increasing the maximum limit of the pensionable salary (on which the pension is calculated after retirement) for citizens working in the private sector from AED60,000 to AED200,000 as well as increasing the minimum limit of the pensionable salary from AED3,000 to AED6,000.

According to the amendments mentioned in the law, the government will bear the cost resulting from this adjustment, thus relieving those insured from any financial obligation. The law is considered effective and implemented from the date of its promulgation on May 20, 2020.