Khalifa bin Zayed issues law establishing Department of Municipalities and Transport

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a law establishing the Department of Municipalities and Transport, appointing Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, as Chairman of the new department, which will replace both the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, and the Department of Transport, and be their legal successor.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport undertakes several specializations, the most important of which is to propose strategic and operational plans for the urban planning sector, municipalities and transport in the emirate, and to get these plans approved by the Executive Council, supervise the plans implementation and follow up its execution processes with the entities.

The Department also regulates the sector, in addition to licensing all entities, companies and employees working in it.