UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa Bin Zayed Issues Law Establishing Department Of Municipalities And Transport

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law establishing Department of Municipalities and Transport

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a law establishing the Department of Municipalities and Transport, appointing Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, as Chairman of the new department, which will replace both the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, and the Department of Transport, and be their legal successor.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport undertakes several specializations, the most important of which is to propose strategic and operational plans for the urban planning sector, municipalities and transport in the emirate, and to get these plans approved by the Executive Council, supervise the plans implementation and follow up its execution processes with the entities.

The Department also regulates the sector, in addition to licensing all entities, companies and employees working in it.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi All

Recent Stories

French President Macron Eyes Boosting Independence ..

18 minutes ago

Afghan Armed Forces Killed Taliban Commander in No ..

18 minutes ago

Govt respects verdict of court in Nawaz Sharif's c ..

18 minutes ago

Afghan Lawmaker Says Taliban May Have Killed Weste ..

18 minutes ago

Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference held

22 minutes ago

Resce1122 provides first aid to 750 players, organ ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.