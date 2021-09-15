UrduPoint.com

Khalifa Bin Zayed Issues Law Establishing Family Care Authority As Part Of Department Of Community Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a law establishing the Family Care Authority as part of the Department of Community Development.

The authority aims to create strong, stable family units and ensure a standardised model for governing family cases by providing high quality services for all community members through a single channel, supported by a unified database of beneficiaries.

It will also be in charge of determining the needs of families and providing them with services to enhance their quality of life, as well as conducting research into family care and proposing legislation to enhance family care services.

The authority will also enhance awareness of families’ role in society, and help instill good values and a strong sense of national identity, in coordination with relevant stakeholders.

