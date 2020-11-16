Khalifa bin Zayed issues law to establish Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 16th November 2020 (WAM) - In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a law to establish the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH).

The university will offer programmes in social studies, humanities and philosophy for bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees.

MBZUH aims to cement cultural and academic ties through signing cooperation and exchange agreements with distinguished institutions, locally and internationally; develop and sponsor academic research in the fields of the programmes it offers; and train highly qualified graduates in all categories of humanities.

It will conduct academic and applied research in areas of scientific and strategic importance; facilitate and support a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship; provide advice, information and services in all academic, research and administrative fields; and organise public seminars, conferences and training courses.

A board of Trustees will be responsible for approving and overseeing the implementation of the university’s general policy and strategic plans, in line with the goals for which it was established, as well as the annual budget. It also will be responsible for approving programme majors, curricula and educational and training programmes, and establishing endowment funds to benefit MBZUH’s goals and objectives, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

A director will be appointed to run the university, including manage academic, financial and administrative affairs in accordance with this law and the regulations and decisions issued by the Board of Trustees.