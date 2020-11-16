UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa Bin Zayed Issues Law To Establish Mohamed Bin Zayed University For Humanities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law to establish Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 16th November 2020 (WAM) - In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a law to establish the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH).

The university will offer programmes in social studies, humanities and philosophy for bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees.

MBZUH aims to cement cultural and academic ties through signing cooperation and exchange agreements with distinguished institutions, locally and internationally; develop and sponsor academic research in the fields of the programmes it offers; and train highly qualified graduates in all categories of humanities.

It will conduct academic and applied research in areas of scientific and strategic importance; facilitate and support a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship; provide advice, information and services in all academic, research and administrative fields; and organise public seminars, conferences and training courses.

A board of Trustees will be responsible for approving and overseeing the implementation of the university’s general policy and strategic plans, in line with the goals for which it was established, as well as the annual budget. It also will be responsible for approving programme majors, curricula and educational and training programmes, and establishing endowment funds to benefit MBZUH’s goals and objectives, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

A director will be appointed to run the university, including manage academic, financial and administrative affairs in accordance with this law and the regulations and decisions issued by the Board of Trustees.

Related Topics

Exchange Budget Abu Dhabi November 2020 All

Recent Stories

Cityscape’s Real Estate Summit opens in Dubai

41 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emi ..

51 seconds ago

DFM achieves 97% compliance in listed companies’ ..

58 seconds ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Rain disrupt th ..

2 minutes ago

APAC Insider selects APR for Best PR Agency 2020 A ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistani teams win first and third prize in the H ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.