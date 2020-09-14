Khalifa Date Palm International Award held virtual lecture programme for date palm farmers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) The Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, yesterday organised a virtual lecture, presenting "The effect of agricultural operations on the production of good dates", by Dr. Abdallah Ben Abdallah, Agricultural Advisor, food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO.

The lecture was attended by more than 70 participants, representing 12 Arab countries, among which are members of the Date Palm Friends Society in the UAE, farmers, and agricultural experts.

This virtual lecture was held under the directives of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and President of the Award’s board of Trustees, and within the Award’s framework and commitment to spreading the scientific knowledge and awareness on the date palm Best Practices, and providing technical and scientific advice and support to farmers to help them face any challenges.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary-General of the Award, expressed his appreciation to the extended scientific and professional efforts by Dr. Abdallah bin Abdallah, as a member of the scientific committee of the Award, a previous winner in the Award’s 10th session, within the distinguished personality category in the field of date palm and agricultural innovation.

Dr. Zaid also appreciated the role played by Dr. Abdallah in promoting the growth and development of date palm cultivation and date production regionally and internationally.

Dr. Abdallah said during the lecture that the date’s quality begins in the field and is a result of the agricultural processes conducted on the tree.

Furthermore, he reviewed the agricultural operational programme followed, starting from pollen harvesting to pollination, loosening, binding of the bunch, covering of bites, pruning, spiking, weeding, removal of offshoots, irrigation and fertilization. Research has also proved that the greater the number of days between the day of the pollen opening and the day of pollination, the lower the nodule percentage, thus the fruiting rate. This period also varies between different varieties due to the susceptibility of female flowers to pollination.

Dealing with the phenomenon of shedding and how much limp orbiting must be kept to avoid the phenomenon of buoyancy and to obtain stability in the annually produced number, was also among the topics Dr. Abdallah highlighted during the lecture.

The lecture was an opportunity to exchange ideas and opinions between farmers, participating experts, and the lecturer.