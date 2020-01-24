LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2020) The UAE is participating in the now-running BETT, an annual trade show in the United Kingdom marketing information technology in education, to showcase its innovative educational technology platforms and programmes.

In the presence of representatives of 90 countries, including a large number of ministers and top executives, the Ministry of Education is launching its 'Study in the UAE' campaign to promote the nation as a prime destination for international students to pursue their degrees in acclaimed UAE-based universities.

As part of the Ministry's pavilion, the Khalifa Empowerment Programme is featuring its objectives and initiatives, including, Aqdar World Summit, and cyber empowerment activities, including workshops and other initiatives to promote cyber and digital awareness.