UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa Empowerment Programme Participating In London's BETT

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:15 PM

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in London's BETT

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2020) The UAE is participating in the now-running BETT, an annual trade show in the United Kingdom marketing information technology in education, to showcase its innovative educational technology platforms and programmes.

In the presence of representatives of 90 countries, including a large number of ministers and top executives, the Ministry of Education is launching its 'Study in the UAE' campaign to promote the nation as a prime destination for international students to pursue their degrees in acclaimed UAE-based universities.

As part of the Ministry's pavilion, the Khalifa Empowerment Programme is featuring its objectives and initiatives, including, Aqdar World Summit, and cyber empowerment activities, including workshops and other initiatives to promote cyber and digital awareness.

Related Topics

World Technology Education UAE United Kingdom Top

Recent Stories

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

4 minutes ago

2500 km roads' construction to facilitate people i ..

4 minutes ago

Sudanese Transitional Government, Major Rebel Move ..

4 minutes ago

Militants' Attacks in Syria's Aleppo Leave 8 Civil ..

4 minutes ago

Bolivia Suspends Diplomatic Ties With Cuba Over Co ..

4 minutes ago

Govt's Kifalat program to benefit poor women of co ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.