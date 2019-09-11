UrduPoint.com
Khalifa Foundation Assists Persons Affected By Floods In Sudan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation distributed the first phase of relief aid to people affected by floods in Sudan, as directed by the UAE’s leadership and as part of its plan to support 150,000 Sudanese.

The foundation’s efforts are part of the UAE’s overall plan to assist the Sudanese people and mitigate the effects of floods that struck Sudan.

The foundation’s gesture is also in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and monitored by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Foundation.

The head of the foundation’s team stressed that all procedures have been completed and they have begun the distribution of relief aid and shelter tents in affected areas in Khartoum, Al Jazeerah, Al Nil Al Abyad and Sinar, benefitting 30,000 Sudanese families.

The first phase included Al Jeely and Daramaly in Bahari District, Al Khartoum, where 4,000 food parcels and 400 shelter tents were distributed to people who lost their homes.

Dr. Mohammed Fadl Allah, Deputy Humanitarian Commissioner in Sudan, praised the UAE’s support for those affected by natural disasters in Sudan, noting that the arrival of the foundation’s delegation will help mitigate the effects of the natural disaster.

Many residents of Al Jeely and Daramaly thanked the UAE and the foundation for supporting them through this crisis.

