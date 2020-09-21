UrduPoint.com
Khalifa Foundation, CSR UAE Fund Benefit Over 395,000 People Through COVID-19 Initiatives

Mon 21st September 2020 | 12:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation continues to provide humanitarian aid through the COVID-19 initiatives launched by CSR UAE Fund in partnership with the Foundation. The campaign received monetary and in-kind contributions that included thousands of items that were distributed to beneficiaries.

The items included smart devices to support distance learning, urgent medical equipment to hospitals and patients and food hampers, said the foundation in a statement on Monday. The fund also supported small creative institutions affected by the pandemic.

The number of beneficiaries reached more than 395,000 across the country, including 56,529 underprivileged families (with 4 to 12 members per family) in addition to over 167,000 individuals, including frontline employees and people testing positive for the COVID-19 and others. These initiatives fulfill the national priority requirements in order to mitigate COVID-19 pandemic challenges in the medical, health and educational sectors.

The foundation alongside CSR UAE Fund have directed private sector contributions towards priority projects listed on the fund’s smart platform (csruae.ae) which are in line with the country's priorities listed by Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Community Development, Ministry of Health and Prevention Society, Ministry of education and Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development.

As result of this positive cooperation, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation signed a strategic partnership with the fund to implement initiatives that enhance the UAE’s efforts in combating the virus in the pillars of health, safety and community well-being.

The fund also ran campaigns in collaboration with its partners aimed at raising community awareness, providing directives for families to adopt during the national sanitization and social distancing, and supporting freelancers and SMEs in the creative industry. The campaigns were "Stand up to the Challenge", "Giving for Everyone" and the "National Creative Relief Programme".

CSR UAE Fund launched a comprehensive guide by leading sustainability experts to help businesses adapt their CSR strategies and activities in light of the current circumstances available on www.csruae.ae/en/publications . The framework includes advice on how best to engage employees, community issues, and adopt relevant responsible practices to help deal with the global pandemic in line with global best practices as well as the UAE’s directives.

The COVID-19 IMPACT Framework is divided in three focus areas: workforce; community, and responsible practices for positive and healthy routines, responsible consumption and production, and environmental awareness.

CSR UAE Fund continues to receive contributions to support the UAE community during this challenging time through, www.csruae.ae

