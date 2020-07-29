UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa Foundation Distributes 2,000 Food Parcels In Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

Khalifa Foundation distributes 2,000 food parcels in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation is continuing to offer services to vulnerable families and launch initiatives that serve the community, including by recently distributing 2,000 food parcels in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

An official source from the Foundation said that the community initiative to distribute food was launched upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership. The foundation is fulfilling the needs of families by providing food parcels containing basic but good quality food in large quantities sufficient for over a month.

The Foundation is also following appropriate precautionary measures during the distribution, the source stated while stressing its keenness to distribute humanitarian aid to eligible families and ease the burdens on their lives, and added that it will continue its local humanitarian work.

The foundation formed working teams in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra comprising coordinators and volunteers to implement the initiative and ensure the delivery of the food parcels.

The teams are following appropriate preventive and precautionary measures, as well as fully sanitising the food aid and providing necessary medical supplies, such as masks, gloves, sanitisers and cleaning tools.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Authority explores ways to enhance cu ..

16 minutes ago

Ali Zafar’s wife shares heartfelt note  on 11th ..

43 minutes ago

RAK CP visits Al Dhara Border Crossing

46 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat, registers strong ..

56 minutes ago

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic finds no. 1 in Pakista ..

1 hour ago

Primary health care centres timings during Eid ann ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.