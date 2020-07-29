Khalifa Foundation distributes 2,000 food parcels in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation is continuing to offer services to vulnerable families and launch initiatives that serve the community, including by recently distributing 2,000 food parcels in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

An official source from the Foundation said that the community initiative to distribute food was launched upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership. The foundation is fulfilling the needs of families by providing food parcels containing basic but good quality food in large quantities sufficient for over a month.

The Foundation is also following appropriate precautionary measures during the distribution, the source stated while stressing its keenness to distribute humanitarian aid to eligible families and ease the burdens on their lives, and added that it will continue its local humanitarian work.

The foundation formed working teams in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra comprising coordinators and volunteers to implement the initiative and ensure the delivery of the food parcels.

The teams are following appropriate preventive and precautionary measures, as well as fully sanitising the food aid and providing necessary medical supplies, such as masks, gloves, sanitisers and cleaning tools.