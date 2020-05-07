Khalifa Foundation distributes 475 tonnes of dates to 30 countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation concluded its dates distribution project to 30 countries, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The project involved shipping 475 tonnes of dates through air and sea.

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Foundation, said that the foundation aims to distribute dates during Ramadan, so the healthy fruit can help meet the nutritional needs of people in need.

The foundation implemented the project, in cooperation with the country’s embassies in beneficiary countries, through civil society organisations, hospitals, mosques, schools, institutes, Islamic centres, elderly care homes, and local Arab and Muslim communities.

The project involved 30 countries, including five Arab countries, with Bahrain receiving 40 tonnes of dates, Egypt receiving 20 tonnes, Morocco 20 tonnes, Syria 30 tonnes and Lebanon 30 tonnes.

The dates were also sent to 14 Asian and African countries, most notably 15 tonnes to Tanzania, 20 tonnes to Pakistan, 15 tonnes to Bangladesh, 15 tonnes to Malaysia, 10 tonnes to Japan, 10 tonnes to the Maldives, 20 tonnes to Thailand, ten tonnes to Sri Lanka, 20 tonnes to South Korea, 20 tonnes to Singapore, 15 tonnes to Ethiopia, four tonnes to Mauritius, 20 tonnes to Uzbekistan, and 40 tonnes to Kazakhstan.

The foundation also sent 20 tonnes of dates to the United States, as well as to some European countries, most notably to Ireland (10 tonnes), Spain (nine tonnes), Switzerland (eight tonnes), Germany (15 tonnes), Belgium (five tonnes), Belarus (ten tonnes), Serbia (five tonnes), the United Kingdom (15 tonnes), and Italy and Portugal (two tonnes each).