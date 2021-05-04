UrduPoint.com
Khalifa Foundation Distributes Aid To Displaced Iraqis In 'Debaga Camp'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:45 PM

ERBIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, in cooperation with the Consulate General of the UAE in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, has provided financial assistance to the displaced Iraqis in the Debaga camp located on the outskirts of Erbil Governorate.

The move aimed at alleviating the displaced suffering in the face of the difficult conditions, especially in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Foundation, said that this aid comes in the framework of the Foundation's work, as it provides cash and in-kind assistance to the underprivileged people everywhere, regardless of race, colour or religion.

For his part, Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Consul-General to the Iraqi Kurdistan region, thanked the Khalifa Foundation, noting that this aid comes as a continuation of the approach instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the founding fathers, which is being continued by the UAE’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

