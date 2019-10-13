Khalifa Foundation encourages employees to sign 'Covenant for Million Tolerant'

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has organised a campaign to encourage its employees to sign the "Covenant for Million Tolerant," which was launched by Zayed House for Islamic Culture, ZHIC, in April.

The Covenant for Million Tolerant is a community and global initiative that seeks to achieve pioneering value in the sustainability of tolerance in the UAE.

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Foundation, inaugurated the campaign during the visit of a delegation from the ZHIC, to its headquarters.

Al Khouri and the delegation discussed ways of reinforcing their cooperation in supporting the document, under the slogan, "Participate with us and be tolerant.

"

Al Khouri said that the foundation’s support for the document confirms its tolerant humanitarian values and its efforts to conduct humanitarian and charity work, and to build bridges of tolerance and compassion.

The launch of the document by the Zayed House for Islamic Culture, which carries the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is a milestone in promoting tolerance in words and actions, in line with the directive of the country’s leadership to recognise 2019 as the 'Year of Tolerance', he added.