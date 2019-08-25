Khalifa Foundation helps release 30 prisoners

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has cooperated with UAE penal and correctional institutions to release 30 inmates by paying their bail monies.

According to the foundation, the initiative is part of the Year of Tolerance and aims to give prisoners a second chance and help ease the financial burdens on their families.

"The foundation considers its cooperation with penal and correctional institutions as key to creating community partnerships, to help prisoners, while highlighting the humanitarian values of the Emirati community," said Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Foundation.

He noted that the funds provided saw the release of inmates from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Sharjah, Ajman and Fujairah.

Brigadier Mubarak Khalfan Al Razi, Director of the Penal and Correctional Institution at the Ajman Police, praised the work of the foundation and thanked it for its support.