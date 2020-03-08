UrduPoint.com
Khalifa Foundation Implements Final Phase Of Relief Operations For Madagascar Floods Victims

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 11:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has announced the implementation of the third and final phase of relief operations for those affected by the rains, floods and torrential rains in Madagascar. The Foundation has distributed 1,300 tonnes of food aid to around 32,000 families as part of its relief operations in the country.

The aid is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the direct follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Foundation.

Khalifa Foundation explained that it responded to a call from Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister of Madagascar, for international aid for those affected by floods in several areas, most notably Marovoay and Berivotra.

The foundation explained that its delegation went to the capital of Madagascar, Antananarivo, to implement the directives of the UAE’s leadership and buy the necessary foodstuff materials from local markets to provide support for the families, which include some 160,000 individuals in total.

The delegation - upon arriving to Madagascar to implement the aid - met with Colonel Elak Olivier Andriakaja, Executive Secretary of Madagascar's National Office for Risk and Disaster Management, where they approved an aid distribution roadmap to the targeted areas.

