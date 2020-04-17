Khalifa Foundation launches 'Ramadan Ration' initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has launched the ''Ramadan Ration'' nationwide.

The humanitarian programme is being implemented on the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

As of today, the philanthropic foundation will distribute 44,001 foodstuff parcels to the registered families in the Ministry of Community Development all over the country on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, taking into account the applied precautionary measures.

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and Sheikh Mansour, who is also Chairman of the Foundation, as well as the government and people of the UAE on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He also wished further development and welfare and containment of COVID-19 in the country for the Emiratis.

"In implementation of the directives of our prudent leadership and cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development, we are happy to launch, through 27 distribution points, the Ramadan Ration 2020 initiative to the 44,001 beneficiaries registered with the Ministry of Community Development, across the country," he said.

"Through this initiative, the Foundation aims to provide all kinds of support to alleviate the repercussions of the current situation on a number of families," he indicated.

Today, food aid was distributed among the registered families, he added.

Al Khouri also noted that the aid will be distributed to 16,092 families in Abu Dhabi, 7,549 families in Dubai, 7,882 families in Sharjah, 2,284 families in Ajman, 5,344 families in Ras Al Khaimah, and 3,822 families in Fujairah, and 1,028 in Umm Al Qaiwain, making the number of beneficiaries in all regions of the country 44.001 families.