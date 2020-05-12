UrduPoint.com
Khalifa Foundation Provides 2,770 Iftar Meals To Medical Staff In Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra Hospitals, Dubai Field Hospital

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) On the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day and International Nurses Day, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation provided 2,770 Iftar meals to nurses and medical staff at hospitals and kidney centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, as well as in a field hospital in Dubai.

This humanitarian initiative launched by the foundation aims to highlight the importance and key social role of nurses in caring for and helping patients, especially during the current crisis caused by the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, around the world.

Mohammed Haji El Khouri, Director-General of the Foundation said, "We are using the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day to renew our loyalty to our leadership, by following in the footsteps of the leader and founder, Zayed Al Khair, who gave beyond borders and spread the goodness of the UAE to all parts of the world."

"On the occasion of International Nursing Day, we thank the country’s medical staff for their outstanding performance and dedication to their work, especially during the coronavirus pandemic," he added.

He again thanked all health sector workers, including doctors, administrators and technicians, for providing medical services and serving the country’s citizens and residents.

Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, Group Deputy CEO the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, said, "Our healthcare team members, especially nurses are carrying out their duties and leading the way in combatting the spread of COVID-19, before their other responsibilities and comforts. While we celebrate International Nurses Day and Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, we are proud of their commitment to providing health and safety to our community, and we extend our highest congratulations to the foundation for its humanitarian role in providing meals to frontline staff, as part of its ongoing efforts to serve the people of the UAE."

Zulekha Youssef Al Hosani, Executive Director of Nursing at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, stressed the importance of the foundation’s initiative while appreciating its pioneering role.

