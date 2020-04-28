UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa Foundation Provides 85,989 Iftar Meals To Workers In Abu Dhabi, Al Ain And Al Dhafra

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:45 AM

Khalifa Foundation provides 85,989 Iftar meals to workers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 27th April 2020 (WAM) - The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has begun its Iftar project, which aims to provide 4.5 million meals throughout the Holy Month.

Khalif Foundation teams distributed on Monday 58,989 meals to workers in the industrial zones of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

An official from the foundation said that the project, implemented in collaboration with the relevant authorities, targets provision of Iftar meals to workers, in appreciation of their great services during these times.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi April 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Gargash receives Somali FM&#039;s call

2 minutes ago

Cultivate healthy lifestyle in children: Abu Dhabi ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal discuss re ..

17 minutes ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

1 hour ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

2 hours ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.