Khalifa Foundation provides 85,989 Iftar meals to workers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 27th April 2020 (WAM) - The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has begun its Iftar project, which aims to provide 4.5 million meals throughout the Holy Month.

Khalif Foundation teams distributed on Monday 58,989 meals to workers in the industrial zones of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

An official from the foundation said that the project, implemented in collaboration with the relevant authorities, targets provision of Iftar meals to workers, in appreciation of their great services during these times.