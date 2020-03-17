UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa Foundation Receives Donation From Dubai Islamic Bank

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

Khalifa Foundation receives donation from Dubai Islamic Bank

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation received a AED1.2 million donation from Dubai Islamic Bank, to support its efforts to provide laptops to school and university students.

The financial support comes as part of efforts to implement remote learning initiatives as part of UAE measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Khalifa Foundation Director-General, praised the bank’s donation, as well as its timely response to the initiative, which aims to support school and university students.

Al Khouri stressed that the foundation aims to strengthen its partnerships with government authorities, banks, companies, key sponsors and strategic partners to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Dubai Islamic Bank From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCEMA, Ministry of Education issue preventative me ..

6 minutes ago

All Problems With Coronavirus, Energy Market Have ..

5 minutes ago

Spain logs nearly 2,000 new cases, as infections t ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHC) initiates action ..

2 minutes ago

Some great records produced in Pakistan Super Leag ..

6 minutes ago

DC bans sale of ice cream, ice balls, qulfi

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.