Khalifa Foundation receives donation from Dubai Islamic Bank

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation received a AED1.2 million donation from Dubai Islamic Bank, to support its efforts to provide laptops to school and university students.

The financial support comes as part of efforts to implement remote learning initiatives as part of UAE measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Khalifa Foundation Director-General, praised the bank’s donation, as well as its timely response to the initiative, which aims to support school and university students.

Al Khouri stressed that the foundation aims to strengthen its partnerships with government authorities, banks, companies, key sponsors and strategic partners to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic.