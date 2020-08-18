Khalifa Foundation reiterates commitment to implementing humanitarian vision of UAE’s leadership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation reiterated its full commitment to implementing the humanitarian vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Foundation.

The foundation highlighted its commitment during the celebration of the annual World Humanitarian Day on 19th August. The country has accomplished many achievements through its regional and international humanitarian initiatives, especially during the coronavirus, COVID-19, crisis.

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Foundation, said that the leadership has established a clear approach based on non-discrimination and offering unconditional aid while considering the needs of people, enabling it to make an impact to humanitarian work.

He also highlighted the country’s humanitarian stance during the coronavirus pandemic, such as sending urgent medical supplies to many countries around the world.

More than 1,277 tonnes of aid was sent to over 107 countries, benefitting some 1.2 million medical workers. Its national carriers deployed 109 international flights to support front-liners with vital medical supplies, including face masks, surgical gloves, ventilators, testing equipment, and personal protective equipment, as well as to deliver food aid and evacuate foreign citizens to their countries.