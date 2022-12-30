(@FahadShabbir)

SHABWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2022) Within the framework of strengthening and renovating the governorate's healthcare system, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has embarked on establishing and renovating hospitals in Shabwa, Yemen.

The initiative comes in accordance with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Foundation, to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people through health initiatives in consideration of the difficulties faced by the Yemeni health industry.

The project involves repairing, renovating, and stocking Shabwa hospitals with medical supplies, as well as staffing them with doctors and specialists to maintain their smooth operation and provide adequate healthcare to the Yemeni people.

Work on the project will commence in two phases: the first will comprise equipping and repairing four key hospitals that are a priority in the province, followed by the second phase, which will cover 12 other hospitals in several regions of Shabwa.

Salem Al-Nasi, Assistant Undersecretary of Shabwa Governorate, emphasised the importance of the initiative in supporting the health sector and meeting its requirements, expressing his gratitude and appreciation for the UAE's humanitarian arm, Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

The Director General of the Public Health and Population Office in Shabwa, Dr. Ali Nasser, praised the initiative, noting that it'll strengthen the governorate's health sector and fits into the Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation's efforts to develop the services provided by the governorate's health sector.

The launch ceremony was attended by a number of Yemeni officials and people.