Khalifa Foundation sends AED4 million of urgent relief to Pakistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has sent AED4 million in urgent aid to those affected by floods in southern Pakistan.

The Khalifa Foundation’s relief team distributed supplies including medicines, tents, blankets and baby formula to some 75,000 people in the southern regions of Sindh.

The assistance is in continuation of the Foundation's relief and development initiatives in many countries around the world.

The donation comes in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Foundation.