UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa Foundation Sends Urgent Relief To Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Khalifa Foundation sends urgent relief to Pakistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has sent urgent aid to those affected by floods in southern Pakistan.

The Khalifa Foundation’s relief team distributed supplies including medicines, tents, blankets and baby formula to some 75,000 people in the southern regions of Sindh.

The assistance is in continuation of the Foundation's relief and development initiatives in many countries around the world.

The donation comes in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Foundation.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister World UAE Abu Dhabi

Recent Stories

England should definitely tour Pakistan in future, ..

2 minutes ago

ADEK launches ‘42 Abu Dhabi’ coding school, op ..

2 minutes ago

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

27 minutes ago

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answ ..

35 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets US President Advisor Kush ..

1 hour ago

Esra Bilgic gives befitting reply to hater objecti ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.