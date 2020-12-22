UrduPoint.com
Khalifa Foundation Signs Agreement To Build â€˜Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospitalâ€™ In Kazakhstan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Khalifa Foundation signs agreement to build â€˜Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospitalâ€™ in Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) Upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the direct monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Foundation signed an agreement with the provincial government of Turkestan to build the "Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital" in Kazakhstan, on an area of 3.5 hectares.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Foundation, and Umirzak Shukeyev, Governor of the Province of Turkestan, in the presence of Arman Sabitov, Deputy Governor of Turkestan, Madiyar Menilbekov, Kazakh Ambassador to the UAE, and Marat Pashimov, Head of the Regional Health Office of the Province.

Al Khouri stated that the project highlights the UAEâ€™s ongoing support for friendly countries and the foundationâ€™s commitment to its humanitarian strategy, which prioritises education and health, locally, regionally and globally.

Shukeyev thanked the UAEâ€™s leadership, government and people for their support and their generous initiative to build the hospital in Kazakhstan, reflecting the strong ties between the two friendly countries.

The hospital, which is already under construction, will be part of the new administrative region currently being developed by Turkestanâ€™s provincial government, along with a general central hospital and a childrenâ€™s hospital.

