Khalifa Foundation To Distribute Food Parcels To Families Registered At Ministry Of Community Development

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Khalifa Foundation to distribute food parcels to families registered at Ministry of Community Development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation will be deploying, starting April 15th, 2020, over 42,000 food parcels to households registered at the database of the Ministry of Community Development at the country level on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The decision comes in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

Up to 42, 000 households are expected to benefit from the food parcels, according to an official source at the Khalifa Foundation who added that the initiative stems from the keenness of the UAE wise leadership to stand by these families during the exceptional circumstances the country is going through.

"The initiative comes to underline the importance of complying with the government's preventive measures, primarily the instructions to stay home to ensure the safety of the society and its protection," he added.

