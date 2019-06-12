Khalifa Foundation to implement power plant in Aden at cost of $100 million

(@imziishan)

The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation yesterday signed an agreement with the Electricity and Energy Ministry of the Republic of Yemen to implement a power plant in Aden at a cost of US$100 million

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation yesterday signed an agreement with the Electricity and Energy Ministry of the Republic of Yemen to implement a power plant in Aden at a cost of US$100 million.

The agreement is part of the continuous programme implemented by the UAE to support the electric power sector in Aden.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Foundation by Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Vice President of the Khalifa Foundation, and Dr. Najeeb Al-Awaj, Yemeni Minister of Planning and International Cooperation.

Dr. Moeen Abdulmalik, Yemeni Prime Minister, and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, attended the signing ceremony.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Zaabi said that the Khalifa Foundation has approved $100 million for the establishment of a power plant and the development of an electricity network with a capacity of about 120 megawatts. Around 2.5 million Yemeni citizens are expected to benefit.

He added that the decision has been taken in accordance with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Foundation.

Al Zaabi stressed the deep brotherly ties between the UAE and Yemen, emphasising the desire of the UAE’s leadership to stand by the brothers in Yemen in their current difficult circumstances.

For his part, Dr. Najeeb Al-Awaj thanked the leadership of the UAE and the Khalifa Foundation for their generous support to the Yemeni people. He said, "It is not strange for our Emirati brothers, whose blood is mixed with the blood of our Yemeni people, to support Yemen in various development and relief fields ."

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Khalifa Foundation, told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that as per the agreement, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation will supply, install, and operate a 120 MW gas turbine plant with associated power network. It is due to be operational by late 2019.