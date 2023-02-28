Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2023) Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Jenaan Investment, has announced the winners of the CEO programme, Agritech Edition.

After a rigorous nine-month programme that aimed to cultivate entrepreneurship and innovation skills, build and grow ag-food tech ventures, and contribute to the UAE's Food Security Strategy, the winning team was Masar Energy and Water Management LLC. The team comprises Abdulh Al Rmithi, Bader Al Otaibi, and Abdulhamid Al Zedjali.

Masar Energy and Water Management LLC offers innovative water management and clean energy solutions that will contribute to sustainable farming practices and enhance agricultural productivity. Masar strives to be the first enterprise in the world to offer a central, subscription-based model for farmers, thereby catalysing a transformative shift in the agriculture sector.

Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said, "We are thrilled to announce the winners of the CEO programme, Agritech Edition, which has been a resounding success in empowering and enabling Abu Dhabi government employees in their early-stage ag-food tech entrepreneurial journey. This programme was designed to equip government employees with practical entrepreneurship and innovation skills, knowledge, and tools to develop innovation in the field of agriculture and food and contribute to building a more sustainable future. Our aim has been to create entrepreneurship opportunities for Abu Dhabi government employees in partnership with industry partners, and to help them find, sustain, and grow their new or existing ag-food tech ventures.

”

She added, “I am proud to say that the programme has been able to offer invaluable support to the participants, including industry expert guidance, linkages to industry partners, and connections to investors. From zero to seed in just 9 months, the successful graduates of the programme have showcased their entrepreneurial talents; now they will be supported by Khalifa Fund and its stakeholders to pursue the launch of their business, with the goal of creating a positive impact on the UAE's agriculture industry.

The CEO programme is designed to provide government employees with an opportunity to develop practical entrepreneurship and innovation skills, knowledge, and tools to create and grow their own ag-food tech ventures. The programme is operated by Stratecis and supported by industry experts, partners, and investors who offer guidance and support to help the participants develop viable solutions and find co-founding teams.

The CEO programme, Agritech Edition, is a Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development programme that aims to contribute to supporting the growth and development of Abu Dhabi's entrepreneurial ecosystem. The programme equips government employees with practical entrepreneurship and innovation skills, knowledge, and tools to develop innovation in the field of agriculture and food and contribute to building a more sustainable future.