Khalifa Fund Extends Registration Deadline For 'Pitch@Palace UAE'

Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development announced that the registration for the third edition of the 'Pitch@Palace UAE' competition, aimed at providing Emirati entrepreneurs with an opportunity to pitch their innovative projects before a global audience in Abu Dhabi has now been extended to 20th August 2019.

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Khalifa Fund, emphasised the importance of the Pitch@Palace UAE competition, which was launched in November 2016 in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

Al Nasri said, "We invite Emirati innovators and entrepreneurs to participate in the third edition of Pitch@Palace UAE. This is their golden opportunity to turn their ideas into a reality and make their businesses successful. The competition has played a key role in reinforcing start-ups and SMEs in the UAE. It is a starting point for ambitious Emirati youth to present their projects before a global audience of influential personalities, who can help them achieve global success and continuity.

"

Participating teams must comprise at least one UAE national, who will showcase the team’s project to a select group of judges. The theme of this year’s competition is 'Technology Serving Humans', which highlights the importance of science and technology. Participants are encouraged to explore the potential of technology such as robotics, virtual reality, and Artificial Intelligence in providing solutions to people’s daily lives.

The first round of the competition’s On-Tour events will take place in Abu Dhabi on 16th September 2019, while the second round will be held on 18th September 2019, in Dubai.

A boot camp for the qualified participants will be held for two consecutive days on 6th and 7th October 2019, while the closing ceremony of the competition will be held on 9th October 2019.

Government officials and local and international economic experts are expected to attend the closing ceremony. The winners of this year’s edition will participate in the fourth edition of Pitch@Palace Global to be held at St James’s Palace in the United Kingdom in December 2019.

