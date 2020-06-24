UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa Fund, Facebook To Train 1,300 Female Entrepreneurs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:45 PM

Khalifa Fund, Facebook to train 1,300 female entrepreneurs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and the social media company Facebook have announced the relaunch of "She Means Business", an entrepreneurial education programme for women.

The programme will support and train 1,300 women entrepreneurs through a series of virtual training sessions, with the overarching aim of equipping participants with a versatile range of skills that will help advance the marketing and e-commerce aspects of their respective businesses.

The relaunch of She Means Business has seen a revision in the content and delivery of the programme. The curriculum presents two varying tracks – The Beginner’s Track, which caters to individuals who are set to embark on their entrepreneurial journey, and the Advanced Track, which caters to current SME owners to support them to stay informed and connected with their customers.

Khalifa Fund and Facebook have amended the content of the programme and added extra modules that pertain to the current crisis and how to help businesses overcome the recently presented challenges.

In a collaborative effort, Khalifa Fund has become Facebook’s official programme facilitator in the UAE, with the intention of contributing towards the enhancement of the UAE's ever-expanding SME sector. The programme complements Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment into further establishing the Emirate as an economic hub and tech entrepreneur hotspot for female business owners to develop and the grow in a competitive SME sector.

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said, "As per the UAE National Agenda 2021 and the Abu Dhabi Plan 2030, our leadership aims to position the UAE amongst the world’s leading hubs for entrepreneurship. Programmes like She Means Business will help us enhance the sector and empower more women, while investing in the fabric of the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem."

She added that the programme will allow female entrepreneurs to access a wide range of essential information, improve their skills, and network with likeminded women around the world. "It will also fast track and advance their understanding of how to optimise social media in order to generate effective results in their business venture’s; resulting in an impactful contribution to the technology and innovation sector," she noted.

In turn, Derya Matraş, Regional Director for middle East, Africa and Turkey at Facebook, commented, "We designed new learning experiences with our partner, Khalifa Fund, to the She Means Business programme that will make virtual learning and upskilling easier for women entrepreneurs to support them as they embark on their journey as business leaders, catalysing the growth of the digital transformation in the UAE."

With the current climate in mind, 'She Means Business' will be delivered online in accordance of the UAE Government’s health and safety precautionary measures, she added.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology Business Education Turkey Social Media Facebook UAE Company Abu Dhabi Enterprise Middle East Hub Women National University Government

Recent Stories

Military Service Members From CSTO Nations Partaki ..

9 seconds ago

Dolphin Force transferred to DG Khan

11 seconds ago

PTI invokes true spirit of democracy: Ali Muhammad ..

12 seconds ago

Putin Meets WWII Veterans at Victory Parade in Mos ..

13 seconds ago

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Honored to Repres ..

15 seconds ago

Belarusian President Lukashenko Attends Victory Pa ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.