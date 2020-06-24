Khalifa Fund, Facebook to train 1,300 female entrepreneurs

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and the social media company Facebook have announced the relaunch of "She Means Business", an entrepreneurial education programme for women.

The programme will support and train 1,300 women entrepreneurs through a series of virtual training sessions, with the overarching aim of equipping participants with a versatile range of skills that will help advance the marketing and e-commerce aspects of their respective businesses.

The relaunch of She Means Business has seen a revision in the content and delivery of the programme. The curriculum presents two varying tracks – The Beginner’s Track, which caters to individuals who are set to embark on their entrepreneurial journey, and the Advanced Track, which caters to current SME owners to support them to stay informed and connected with their customers.

Khalifa Fund and Facebook have amended the content of the programme and added extra modules that pertain to the current crisis and how to help businesses overcome the recently presented challenges.

In a collaborative effort, Khalifa Fund has become Facebook’s official programme facilitator in the UAE, with the intention of contributing towards the enhancement of the UAE's ever-expanding SME sector. The programme complements Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment into further establishing the Emirate as an economic hub and tech entrepreneur hotspot for female business owners to develop and the grow in a competitive SME sector.

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said, "As per the UAE National Agenda 2021 and the Abu Dhabi Plan 2030, our leadership aims to position the UAE amongst the world’s leading hubs for entrepreneurship. Programmes like She Means Business will help us enhance the sector and empower more women, while investing in the fabric of the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem."

She added that the programme will allow female entrepreneurs to access a wide range of essential information, improve their skills, and network with likeminded women around the world. "It will also fast track and advance their understanding of how to optimise social media in order to generate effective results in their business venture’s; resulting in an impactful contribution to the technology and innovation sector," she noted.

In turn, Derya Matraş, Regional Director for middle East, Africa and Turkey at Facebook, commented, "We designed new learning experiences with our partner, Khalifa Fund, to the She Means Business programme that will make virtual learning and upskilling easier for women entrepreneurs to support them as they embark on their journey as business leaders, catalysing the growth of the digital transformation in the UAE."

With the current climate in mind, 'She Means Business' will be delivered online in accordance of the UAE Government’s health and safety precautionary measures, she added.