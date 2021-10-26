Khalifa Fund, F&B Manufacturers Group Advance 4 New Innovative Projects Towards Commercialisation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) Khalifa Fund and the F&B Manufacturers business Group (FBMG) have revealed the official outcomes from the year-long F&B Innovation Lab, an initiative that aimed to discover, guide and mentor the UAE’s next innovative F&B products, which were rooted in sustainability, health, and convenience.

Khalifa Fund revealed during a ceremony held in the Department of Economic Development that Al Ain Farms, UAE Macaroni Factories, and Hunter Foods have entered the final stages before commercialising 4 Emirati projects, pitched by UAE entrepreneurs: Bakhita Ziad Raeisi, Bisher Zumot, Meera Al Khayyal, Rowayyah Abdulla Ali Al Hefeiti and Shaima Surour Mubraka Al Zaabi, through the F&B Innovation Lab initiative. The initiative gave talented UAE entrepreneurs with innovative F&B concepts the opportunity to convert their ideas into marketable products by connecting them with the largest F&B manufacturers in the UAE.

Al Ain Farms will be helping to develop a prototype for Hero Boxes, a reusable packaging item for sustainability solutions that aims to enhance packaging by enabling companies to save materials and space; as well as entering the product testing phase for a lactose free Labneh, an which aims to innovatively use enzymes to produce lactose free dairy products.

Emirates Macaroni Factory will be entering the final location identifier, sales and testing of a vending machine concept that provides hot, whole meals in various tourist destinations across the UAE; whereas Hunter Foods will be finalising the product recipe of a new 'Hunters Gourmet Hand Cooked Potato Chips' using Bzar, an Emirati spice mix that will flavour the chips to taste of like the UAE’s most iconic dishes.

Rashed Al Blooshi, Vice Chairman of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, stated, "As part of Khalifa Fund’s contribution towards enhancing the UAE’s F&B sector with innovative new solutions, we’re beyond proud to round-off the first edition of the F&B Innovation Lab with these original and innovative UAE projects which will now take the next steps towards market.

Following an extensive programme, which comprised of product design, incubation and now commercialisation, our manufacturing partners Al Ain Farms, Emirates Macaroni Factory and Hunter Foods have identified key concepts that will provide the UAE’s F&B sector with scalable products that offer consumers with solutions rooted in sustainability, convenience and health.

He added, "The F&B Innovation Lab was the first-of-its kind initiative for the F&B sector in the UAE, and it’s undoubtedly proved to be a successful platform for developing Emirati talent in the F&B sector. We look forward to potentially seeing these innovative concepts hit the market, and help shape the future of the UAE’s F&B sector."

Saleh Lootah, Chairman, UAE food & Beverage Manufacturers Group, said, "We believe that the biggest, long term investment the F&B Manufacturers can do is to invest in the human capital of UAE by creating opportunities for the nationals to play an active role in this sector. F&B Innovation Lab programme is designed to tap into the synergies that can be brought out of the collaboration of different ecosystem players to drive this human capital development drive in UAE."

The F&B Innovation Lab is set to return for its next edition in 2022. Aspiring and established entrepreneurs alike can register for the opportunity to participate in the coveted initiative, by following https://fnbinnovationlab.com.