Khalifa Fund highlights entrepreneurship in UAE at UNIDO’s 18th General Conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) is participating at the 18th session of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation’s (UNIDO) General Conference (GC) in Abu Dhabi.

Being held for the first time in the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region under the theme ‘Industry 2030 – Innovate. Connect. Transform our Future,’ the 18th session focuses on key themes such as youth and entrepreneurship, gender equity, the circular economy and other drivers in the move to achieve sustainable development.

In the first days of the session, KFED has highlighted its initiatives aimed at promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. It has also discussed the ongoing programs designed to increase the socio-economic role of the local small and medium enterprises (SMEs), particularly those involved in the vital industrial sector. The Fund is a key strategic sponsor of the UNIDO’s 18th GC session.

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting Chief Executive Officer, KFED, said, "To foster a culture of entrepreneurship in the UAE and support Emirati-owned SMEs, we at Khalifa Fund pay special attention to the country’s youth. Our aim is to support their innovative business ideas and help turn their ideas into a reality. As part of our participation, we discuss entrepreneurship in the UAE, the most prominent projects in the industrial sector, and our ongoing efforts to enable our citizens to present their business proposals before a large international audience from more than 170 countries."

She added that the Fund is keen to support Emirati freelancers and entrepreneurs and help ensure the success of their businesses.

Al Nasri also stressed on the importance of developing business projects within crucial sectors such as manufacturing and industry, which are considered as key pillars of the UAE’s economic diversification policy.

Moreover, KFED is showcasing two of the numerous projects it currently supports, namely the ‘Smart Navigation Systems’ and the ‘Digital Research Technologies.’ The ‘Smart Navigation Systems’ founded by the Emirati entrepreneur Mustafah Al Hashmi is a smart application that provides geographic and spatial solutions to allow users to determine their current location, as well as the whereabouts of their children, friends and certain shops. It also enables users to search for their desired destinations and find where they have parked their cars.

The second national project, ‘Digital Research Technologies,’ established by entrepreneur Faisal Al Shimmari features research works and studies on technology, digital development, and advanced technologies. It has a complete research and development team that provides world-class technology solutions to customers in the UAE.

The UNIDO’s 18th session of the GC focuses on six main themes, including youth and entrepreneurship, gender, Industry 4.0, sustainable energy, industrial parks, and circular economy. It discusses the roles of each theme in sustainable development. The conference is also featuring high-level events as well as policy discussions in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals.