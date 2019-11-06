UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa Fund Highlights Entrepreneurship In UAE At UNIDO’s 18th General Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:15 PM

Khalifa Fund highlights entrepreneurship in UAE at UNIDO’s 18th General Conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, KFED, is participating in the 18th session of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation’s, UNIDO, General Conference, GC, in Abu Dhabi, during which it highlighted its initiatives aimed at promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Being held for the first time in the middle East and North Africa region under the theme, "Industry 2030 – Innovate. Connect. Transform our Future", the 18th session focuses on key themes such as youth and entrepreneurship, gender equity, the circular economy and other drivers to achieve sustainable development.

In the first days of the session, the KFED also discussed the ongoing programmes designed to increase the socio-economic role of the local small and medium enterprises, particularly those involved in the vital industrial sector. The fund is a key strategic sponsor of the UNIDO’s 18th GC session.

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting Chief Executive Officer, KFED, said, "To foster a culture of entrepreneurship in the UAE and support Emirati-owned SMEs, we at Khalifa Fund pay special attention to the country’s youth. We aim to support their innovative business ideas and help turn their ideas into reality.

As part of our participation, we discussed entrepreneurship in the UAE, the most prominent projects in the industrial sector, and our ongoing efforts to enable our citizens to present their business proposals before a large international audience from more than 170 countries."

She added that the fund is keen to support Emirati freelancers and entrepreneurs and help ensure the success of their businesses.

Moreover, the KFED is showcasing two of the numerous projects it currently supports. The "Smart Navigation Systems" project founded by Emirati entrepreneur, Mustafah Al Hashmi, is a smart application that provides geographic and spatial solutions to allow users to determine their current location, as well as the whereabouts of their children, friends and certain shops. It also enables users to search for their desired destinations and find where they have parked their cars.

The second national project, "Digital Research Technologies", established by entrepreneur, Faisal Al Shimmari, features research works and studies on technology, digital development, and advanced technologies. It has a complete research and development team that provides world-class technology solutions to customers in the UAE.

Related Topics

Africa Technology United Nations Business UAE Abu Dhabi Enterprise Middle East From Industry

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab strengthen stranglehold on Balochi ..

33 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI: Taimur scores centu ..

37 minutes ago

Central Punjab poised for victory in Faisalabad

41 minutes ago

Thar Foundation focuses on Vulture Conservation in ..

45 minutes ago

EPA devises plan to save Islamabad from smog risks ..

4 minutes ago

UN Secretary General Places UNRWA's Krahenbuhl on ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.