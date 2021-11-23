UrduPoint.com

Khalifa Fund Launches 'Access To Experts' To Enhance Performance Of Entrepreneurs’ Businesses

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 01:30 PM

Khalifa Fund launches &#039;Access to Experts&#039; to enhance performance of entrepreneurs’ businesses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) The Abu Dhabi SME Hub, a Khalifa Fund initiative, has launched the "Access to Experts" programme, which will allow entrepreneurs to connect with leading industry mentors via the digital platform.

Through the new programme, entrepreneurs will have access to a list of experts across three main themes: access to the Abu Dhabi market; business expertise, including design thinking, investment readiness, legal, tax and financial advisory; and industry expertise across F&B, retail, agriculture, financial technology and artificial intelligence.

Entrepreneurs will be able to send their questions to the experts through a live-link on the Abu Dhabi SME Hub, which will then be answered by the relevant expert and shared directly with the entrepreneur. The answers will then be published on the Hub to ensure these recommendations are accessible to a wider audience. The entrepreneurs will also be able to request one-on-one meetings with experts, for short advisory sessions.

Commenting on the new programme, Rashed Al Blooshi, Vice Chairman of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said, "We’re delighted to announce the launch of Access to Experts on the Abu Dhabi SME Hub digital platform. At Khalifa Fund we’re constantly identifying innovative new ways to provide entrepreneurs with access to resources and knowledge that will empower them on their entrepreneurial journey."

He expressed his hopes that this initiative will contribute to supporting the business environment in Abu Dhabi, and expressed his anticipation to seeing the positive outcomes, while affirming to continue onboarding new experts to cover the business spectrum.

The Abu Dhabi SME Hub has invited industry leaders from among the top organisations in the UAE to contribute to the programme, including Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), ICLO, Emirates Angels, Stratecis, InnovaMENA, M S Accounting and Tax Consultancy, and many more.

Related Topics

Technology Business Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi Enterprise Hub Market From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed to visit Turkey Wednesday

Mohamed bin Zayed to visit Turkey Wednesday

16 minutes ago
 PM wants strategy to save major cities from pollut ..

PM wants strategy to save major cities from pollution

18 minutes ago
 SP PHP for refresher courses to enhance profession ..

SP PHP for refresher courses to enhance professional skills of officials

15 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

15 minutes ago
 Mohmand Dam to irrigate 18,237 acres more land

Mohmand Dam to irrigate 18,237 acres more land

25 minutes ago
 Missing boy found dead in faisalabad

Missing boy found dead in faisalabad

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.