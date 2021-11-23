Khalifa Fund Launches 'Access To Experts' To Enhance Performance Of Entrepreneurs’ Businesses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) The Abu Dhabi SME Hub, a Khalifa Fund initiative, has launched the "Access to Experts" programme, which will allow entrepreneurs to connect with leading industry mentors via the digital platform.

Through the new programme, entrepreneurs will have access to a list of experts across three main themes: access to the Abu Dhabi market; business expertise, including design thinking, investment readiness, legal, tax and financial advisory; and industry expertise across F&B, retail, agriculture, financial technology and artificial intelligence.

Entrepreneurs will be able to send their questions to the experts through a live-link on the Abu Dhabi SME Hub, which will then be answered by the relevant expert and shared directly with the entrepreneur. The answers will then be published on the Hub to ensure these recommendations are accessible to a wider audience. The entrepreneurs will also be able to request one-on-one meetings with experts, for short advisory sessions.

Commenting on the new programme, Rashed Al Blooshi, Vice Chairman of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said, "We’re delighted to announce the launch of Access to Experts on the Abu Dhabi SME Hub digital platform. At Khalifa Fund we’re constantly identifying innovative new ways to provide entrepreneurs with access to resources and knowledge that will empower them on their entrepreneurial journey."

He expressed his hopes that this initiative will contribute to supporting the business environment in Abu Dhabi, and expressed his anticipation to seeing the positive outcomes, while affirming to continue onboarding new experts to cover the business spectrum.

The Abu Dhabi SME Hub has invited industry leaders from among the top organisations in the UAE to contribute to the programme, including Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), ICLO, Emirates Angels, Stratecis, InnovaMENA, M S Accounting and Tax Consultancy, and many more.