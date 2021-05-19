UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa Fund Launches Abu Dhabi SME Hub

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:45 PM

Khalifa Fund launches Abu Dhabi SME Hub

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED), an independent entity of the Government of Abu Dhabi mandated to develop and support the Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) sector, launched the Abu Dhabi SME Hub, a new knowledge platform dedicated to supporting SMEs and startups in the UAE.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Khalifa Fund, commented, "The Abu Dhabi SME Hub provides support for all the stages of development of the SMEs, empowering them to work within an attractive entrepreneurial environment, and enabling them to grow, thrive and innovate both in the context of best business practices and new technologies and digital solutions.

Al Shorafa added, "The Hub will provide information and data relevant to the SME sector, as well as relevant updates on initiatives and announcements from the sector, and best business practices through engaging a multi-format educational content, implementing market-tested strategies and technologies through partnerships with key market players and connecting with the wider business ecosystem, including government entities, regulators, investors, mentors and peers.

"This platform will provide an engaging, multi-format content produced in English and Arabic and intended to educate and entertain entrepreneurs in a variety of topics including innovation, fundraising, finance and cash management, product development, marketing, and organisational scaling."

Al Shorafa concluded, "Our overarching objective is to further support the UAEs SME ecosystem through innovative digital platforms that will empower entrepreneurs. Today more than 400,000 SMEs are representing over 60 percent of the UAE non-oil economy. They provide employment opportunities for 86 percent of the workforce in the private sector. It is expected that the SME’s share of the private sector in the non-oil economy will reach 70 percent."

Khalifa Fund has launched several initiatives and formed many strategic partnerships aimed to develop and digitally empower entrepreneurs, such as e-Empower, which aims to support entrepreneurs grow and work within the digital ecosystem and offers valuable and non-traditional insight to SMEs to expand their customer base.

Related Topics

Business UAE Abu Dhabi Enterprise Hub Market All From Government Share Best Arab Employment

Recent Stories

Turkish president lauds Pakistan's efforts to high ..

33 seconds ago

China's Red Cross provides anti-epidemic assistanc ..

5 minutes ago

Philippines logs 4,700 new COVID-19 cases, total r ..

5 minutes ago

Indian Navy scours the sea for dozens missing afte ..

5 minutes ago

New Zealand invests 1 bln USD to ensure free vacci ..

5 minutes ago

Japan's Okinawa Prefecture Asks Gov't to Be Added ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.