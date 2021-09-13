Khalifa Fund launches support project to accelerate innovation for SMEs and startups in Abu Dhabi

UrduPoint.com

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has officially launched its ‘Level Up’ project, helping entrepreneurs, SMEs and startups, seize new opportunities that will stabilise, strengthen and scale up their business.

The programme will focus on elevating priority sectors in Abu Dhabi, by accelerating the development of home-grown ventures, creating sector jobs and driving forward UAE’s transition to a knowledge-based economy. It aims to equip up to 10 successful SMEs and startups with high-quality and specialist support to sustain the growth of their business.

Speaking on the occasion, Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, stated, "Entrepreneurs, SMEs and startups play a fundamental role in contributing to our economy. That is why we are positioning them at the heart of this programme designed to provide seamless access to new markets, technologies and expertise. The success of this project will help in strengthening the growth potential for post-COVID-19 recovery with the aim of turning Abu Dhabi and the UAE into a greater powerhouse of creativity and innovation.

"We are keen to have more small and medium-sized businesses joining us, as we aim to boost their forward-looking capacity, resilience and responsiveness, rebuilding from the pandemic in a way that bolsters competitiveness and helps empower them with more opportunities to go green amid the global climate change crisis.

‘Level Up’ is scheduled to operate in consecutive stages, each lasting from 2 to 4.5 months according to specialised sectors, starting with agriculture. The general format will include two months of learning and mentorship, a forum and demo day, plus two meetup events. Other sectors to be covered include finance, ICT, health services, biopharma, Agricultural Technology (AgTech), tourism and real estate.

The first stage of the programme, ‘Reimaging the Future of Agriculture and Food’ will run from 1st October to 6th December 2021, aiming to contribute to the National food Security Strategy 2051 by accelerating the development of resilient and sustainable agricultural practices.

Al Nasri added, "At the Khalifa Fund, we remain flexible and agile in providing the right support for small businesses amid changing circumstances and evolving needs of the marketplace. We remain proactive in readjusting our support processes to meet the evolution of challenges and opportunities for entrepreneurs and small businesses. By driving prosperity, our work will help contribute to the nation’s stability, as well as increase the UAE’s influence globally."

