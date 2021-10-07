UrduPoint.com

Khalifa Fund Opens Up Dedicated SME Network To Drive Further Productivity In Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Khalifa Fund opens up dedicated SME network to drive further productivity in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has launched the ‘AD SME Tribe’, an online community platform, enabling the growth of enterprises through community-focused guidance and meaningful connections. The SME support network is the latest addition to the Fund’s growing portfolio of initiatives to support the development of the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Khalifa Fund’s new initiative aims to create a dedicated community through which SMEs can connect with stakeholders, such as service providers, policymakers and Abu Dhabi’s priority sector leaders, inspiring fresh perspectives on the challenges and opportunities in today’s business climate. By bringing together SMEs with professional communities, the Fund is supporting Abu Dhabi Government’s vision, opening new doors of creativity and unlocking the full potential of SMEs to boost productivity across the emirate.

Through a series of three 90-minute virtual meetups and four workshops, SMEs can access expert advice with thought-provoking discussions, ideas and innovation to bolster their business. The first meet-up, via the online platform, is scheduled for 18th October, following the second on 15th November and the third on 14th December.

Themed questions to be raised in the sessions include, most memorable moments of the business, what worked and what could be improved, and the kind of business solutions that could resonate the most with customers, through sharing success stories and most memorable moments.

This level of guidance aims to give SMEs what they need to grow and prosper.

Khalifa Fund, through AD SME Tribe, will support enterprises across four pillars that will offer: A hub to connect, engage, collaborate, transform and grow; opportunities to foster relationships among industry leaders; access to experts, buyers and knowledge; new ideas through access to technology and innovation.

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, stated, "Engagement is an intrinsic part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, and can often be the key to success for SMEs in adapting to the ever-evolving needs and demands of business and its customers. SMEs make a substantial impact on business turnover and by bringing professional minds together, Khalifa Fund is enabling SMEs to develop skills that reflect those demands, and in turn, help us build a more productive and prosperous community for everyone.

"With our strong portfolio of professionals in priority sectors across Abu Dhabi and our firm presence in the local arena, the Fund has built and maintained a trusted reputation, which is vital to this online platform and level of engagement.

"By delivering this unique community experience, full of potential ideas and collaboration, the Fund wants AD SME Tribe to become a go-to hub for professionals to reach their full potential by remaining dynamic and exciting to their customers."

Related Topics

Technology Business Abu Dhabi Enterprise Hub October November December Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE, Finland discuss enhancing cooperation in spac ..

UAE, Finland discuss enhancing cooperation in space field

16 minutes ago
 Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Exci ..

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Excite realme Fans in Pakistan

57 minutes ago
 55 Italian companies present innovative solutions ..

55 Italian companies present innovative solutions to tackle climate challenges a ..

1 hour ago
 8th October to be marked as National Pink Illumina ..

8th October to be marked as National Pink Illumination Day across Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kalba TV employees’ efforts

1 hour ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates firs ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates first anniversary

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.