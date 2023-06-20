UrduPoint.com

Khalifa Fund Partners With Bahrain’s Hope Ventures To Expand Beban TV Show To UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Khalifa Fund partners with Bahrain’s Hope Ventures to expand Beban TV show to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) announced its partnership with Bahrain-based Hope Ventures to expand Hope’s entrepreneurship-themed reality television show ‘Beban’ to the United Arab Emirates in its highly anticipated third season.

This follows the show’s established expansion to the UAE for season two and its success in facilitating investment and strategic opportunities for UAE-based businesses. Having aired for two seasons, Beban featured a total of 62 businesses of various sizes and resulted in successful co-investments by the private and public sectors exceeding US$6 million in GCC-based startups.

Beban is centered around entrepreneurs and business owners as they pitch their businesses before a panel of regional investors for equity investment and business opportunities. The show's expansion aligns with KFED’s mission of creating opportunities to boost the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and supporting SMEs by offering financing and service options, as Beban will contribute to the ease of access of UAE-based businesses to a diversified pool of investors and strategic partners who will fast-track their business’ growth into regional and international markets.

Furthermore, Beban entrepreneurs will also benefit from the intensive training bootcamp they will undergo as part of the Beban journey to develop their businesses in various aspects like expansion planning, financial modeling, and pitching in front of a panel of regional investors on a televised show.

Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, commented, “Through our partnership with Bahrain's Hope Ventures, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development is excited to bring the entrepreneurial spirit of Beban to the UAE in its highly anticipated third season.

By expanding Beban, we are creating valuable opportunities for UAE-based businesses to access a diverse pool of investors and strategic partners, accelerating their growth in regional and international markets. With intensive training bootcamps and exposure on a televised platform, Beban will empower entrepreneurs, foster cross-border knowledge exchange, and fuel the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem. We look forward to seeing all of the applicants for Beban season 3 and seeing them seize the benefits of this remarkable journey towards success."

For his part, Ayman bin Tawfeeq Almoayed, Chairman of Hope Fund, said, “Beban was established as a regional investment platform that connects regional entrepreneurs and investors of diverse sectors and facilitates equity investment and strategic business development opportunities that would have been rather challenging for these entrepreneurs to access.”

He further added, "This partnership with the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development will provide UAE-based entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they require to develop their businesses while giving them added regional exposure through the show, all while promoting cross-border knowledge exchange between entrepreneurs of the region. We encourage and invite entrepreneurs based in UAE to apply for Beban season 3 and reap the show’s benefits.”

Related Topics

Exchange Business UAE Enterprise Bahrain United Arab Emirates Market TV All From Million

Recent Stories

Ethmar International Holding acquires Lamar Reside ..

Ethmar International Holding acquires Lamar Residences on Abu Dhabi&#039;s Al Ra ..

17 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Thailand

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Thailand

17 minutes ago
 Days to go for Dubai Esports and Games Festival wi ..

Days to go for Dubai Esports and Games Festival with MiniMinter and Abo Flah

17 minutes ago
 ADX delegation concludes second London roadshow

ADX delegation concludes second London roadshow

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

32 minutes ago
 Galle and Colombo to host Pakistan in two-Test ser ..

Galle and Colombo to host Pakistan in two-Test series

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.