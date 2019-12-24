Khalifa Fund sheds light on four successful projects at Al Dhafra Festival 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, KFED, is shedding light on four local projects the Bawabt Liwa food Industries, Sugar Art Sweets, Liwa Dates Food Industries, and Gracia Farm for Agricultural Crops during its participation in the 13th edition of the Al Dhafra Festival, which aims to highlight the rich culture and heritage of the UAE and the Arabian Peninsula.

The fund is also showcasing the diverse portfolio of locally handcrafted products under the social initiative, "Sougha Establishment".

KFED's presence at the annual event, which is being held at Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is in line with its commitment to instil a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, while also promoting freelancing and empowering Emirati-owned small and medium enterprises to play a leading role in the UAE's socio-economic growth.

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting Chief Executive Officer, KFED, said, "We are taking part in this year's Al Dhafra Festival to give projects we support the opportunity to access local markets, promote their products and enhance their income.

Our participation complements our vision and strategy to support entrepreneurship in the UAE, instil a culture of self-employment and establish successful SMEs that can contribute to the fast-growing national economy."

The "Bawabt Liwa Food Industries" was founded in 2015 by Emirati entrepreneur, Humaid Al Zaabi, specialising in the production and distribution of spices, legumes, nuts, and dry fruits, among others. The fund is also exhibiting the "Sugar Art Sweets" project, which is owned by Ali Al Jenaibi and founded in 2016 to produce a large selection of modern sweets that suit all tastes.

Also being highlighted are other projects such as the "Liwa Dates Food Industries", a national factory owned by Mohamed Al Mazrouei that manufactures all types of date products and provides packaging services for farmers around the UAE, besides helping them market their products more effectively, and "Gracia Farm for Agricultural Crops" of Hamed Al Hamed, a hydroponic agriculture endeavour that utilises the latest technologies to produce high-quality crops and products.