UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa Fund Showcases 11 Emirati-initiated Projects At First ‘Al Ain Souq’

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:45 PM

Khalifa Fund showcases 11 Emirati-initiated projects at first ‘Al Ain Souq’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) Following its highly successful "Abu Dhabi Souq", launched five years ago to support local SMEs, the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, KFED, recently kicked off the first edition of "Al Ain Souq", featuring the products and services of some KFED-supported projects in Al Ain, while promoting the fund’s social initiative, "Sougha."

The event, which will run until 21st November, 2019, is being held at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain and continues to draw VIPs, entrepreneurs, and visitors from across the UAE.

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of the KFED, said, "Over the past 12 years, the Khalifa Fund has been tirelessly promoting entrepreneurship in the UAE to help drive the local SME sector. This latest event confirms our unwavering support for innovative projects and creative business ideas by creating new spaces and markets to showcase national SME products and services. Through this initiative, Emiratis can introduce their respective businesses to investors, experts, and stakeholders in various vital sectors within the UAE."

She emphasised that the "Al Ain Souq" is an ideal and interactive platform to showcase some of the most prominent projects supported by the KFED as part of its efforts to encourage young Emiratis to be involved in innovative activities.

During the event, the fund is also showcasing the products of the "Sougha" establishment, which it founded in 2009 to revive Emirati heritage and enable local artisans to transform their skills into careers.

Eleven innovative Emirati-owned projects under the KFED’s umbrella are on display at the "Al Ain Souq", including "kids Nest Nursery" by Shamsa Al Memari, which provides an educational, breeding, healthy and recreational environment for children; "Aduba Safety Systems and Fire Protection" by Ahmed Al Shamsi; "Best Moment Event", an event planning project by Shamsa Al Aryani especially for private parties and weddings; "Pure Yellow Flowers" by Meera Al Wheibi, and "Mouhrat Al Ain Salon" by Wadha Al Rashdi.

The "Al Raqi Medical Centre" that provides medical and dental services and is owned by Abdullah Makhashen is also part of the Souq. Other participants include "Biethaam for Personal Care Products" by Obaid Al Kaabi that specialises in manufacturing personal care products and detergents, and the "Arabian Group for Gypsum Industries and Decors", owned by Saeed Al Aas.

They are joined by "Leberry Textiles and Sewing Equipment" by Latifa Al Aryani, and "Felix & Norton" for sweets, which is owned by Swuidan Al Kindi. The "Spitar Smart App", designed by Emirati entrepreneur, Matar Al Shamsi, is also being showcased at the event. The app provides users with comprehensive information about health service providers in the country.

Related Topics

Fire Business Meera UAE Abu Dhabi Young Enterprise November 2019 Market Textile Event From Best

Recent Stories

 Traders sell Sindhi, Swati tomato at par with Ir ..

8 minutes ago

Emirates slims Boeing purchase plans amid 777X del ..

1 minute ago

Two laborers died, two injured in roof collapse in ..

3 minutes ago

S.Korea urges Japan to take measures for resolving ..

3 minutes ago

DC directs for releasing funds to govt school for ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Meet on ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.