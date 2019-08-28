Khalifa Fund showcases variety of projects at ADIHEX 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) As part of its commitment to support entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises, SMEs, the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, KFED, is currently showcasing a wide range of projects at the 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, ADIHEX.

The exhibition, which is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, kicked off on Tuesday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and will conclude on 31st August 2019.

Fourteen projects are on display, as well as the promotion and selling of UAE handicrafts by Emirati craftswomen, including the 'Sadou' (traditional weaving patterns using a floor loom) and 'Talli' (traditional textile handicraft similar to bobbin lace).

Mouza Al Nasri, KFED Acting Chief Executive Officer, said that the fund is participating to promote a range of projects that it supports, covering various sectors such as industry, trade, hospitality and food and beverages, as well as products of the fund's Sougha Establishment.

She added, "We make sure that all the projects we support are given a chance to participate and get exposure at local, regional, and international events as part of our ongoing pledge to help SMEs and enable them to achieve the desired success. The ADIHEX is a leading platform that allows entrepreneurs and SMEs to connect with key figures in various fields, expand their businesses, and promote their products and services to sustain and develop their projects that help drive the national economy."

The KFED’s exhibition stand at this year's event features a variety of projects across sectors that it supports.