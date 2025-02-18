Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) announced its sponsorship of six innovative ventures participating in the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 17th to 21st of February 2025.

The participating ventures supported by KFED at IDEX are: ‘AUAV for Drone Services,’ which offers specialised training courses for secure drone operation. It also plans to launch an advanced drone model by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology, ‘UNILUX Heavy Equipment Spare Parts,’ which has decades of expertise in the production and trade of spare parts for heavy equipment and military vehicles, alongside manufacturing spare parts for heavy equipment and military vehicles, alongside manufacturing spare parts for lightweight machinery for cutting metal with laser and water; as the company has received support and guidance from the Fund to expand its growth.

The participating ventures also include: ‘Droo for Defence Equipment,’ which focuses on developing all kinds of military defence equipment and bullets, ‘Al Ajwa for Military Equipment,’ specialising in producing military uniforms, badges, military tents, field accommodation supplies, lighting apparatus, head protection, googles and gloves, ‘UAE Defence Technology,’ specialising in trading precision electronic devices and spare parts for arms, bullets, equipment, and heavy vehicles; and ‘Black Wolf for Military Equipment Trade,’ specialising in trading military uniform, supplies, equipment and delivering simulating military drills.

Mouza Al Nasri, the Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said, “Our support for these participating companies underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing strategic ventures that enhance economic and industrial diversification, particularly in defence technology. By facilitating their participation in IDEX, these six ventures are provided with a unique platform to engage with global leaders, key decision-makers, and manufacturers of original equipment in the defence and military technology sector. This initiative aligns with our vision to elevate the UAE’s standing as a global hub for defence industries.”

Khalifa Fund’s participation in IDEX reflects its continued dedication to providing vital support, guidance, and consultation to start-ups in the defence sector, fostering their growth and presence at prominent international and local exhibitions. Through this support, the Fund aims to inspire entrepreneurs to turn their innovative projects into successful ventures, contributing to the UAE’s thriving defence and technology ecosystem.

