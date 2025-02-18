Khalifa Fund Sponsors 6 Ventures At IDEX 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) announced its sponsorship of six innovative ventures participating in the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 17th to 21st of February 2025.
The participating ventures supported by KFED at IDEX are: ‘AUAV for Drone Services,’ which offers specialised training courses for secure drone operation. It also plans to launch an advanced drone model by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology, ‘UNILUX Heavy Equipment Spare Parts,’ which has decades of expertise in the production and trade of spare parts for heavy equipment and military vehicles, alongside manufacturing spare parts for heavy equipment and military vehicles, alongside manufacturing spare parts for lightweight machinery for cutting metal with laser and water; as the company has received support and guidance from the Fund to expand its growth.
The participating ventures also include: ‘Droo for Defence Equipment,’ which focuses on developing all kinds of military defence equipment and bullets, ‘Al Ajwa for Military Equipment,’ specialising in producing military uniforms, badges, military tents, field accommodation supplies, lighting apparatus, head protection, googles and gloves, ‘UAE Defence Technology,’ specialising in trading precision electronic devices and spare parts for arms, bullets, equipment, and heavy vehicles; and ‘Black Wolf for Military Equipment Trade,’ specialising in trading military uniform, supplies, equipment and delivering simulating military drills.
Mouza Al Nasri, the Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said, “Our support for these participating companies underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing strategic ventures that enhance economic and industrial diversification, particularly in defence technology. By facilitating their participation in IDEX, these six ventures are provided with a unique platform to engage with global leaders, key decision-makers, and manufacturers of original equipment in the defence and military technology sector. This initiative aligns with our vision to elevate the UAE’s standing as a global hub for defence industries.”
Khalifa Fund’s participation in IDEX reflects its continued dedication to providing vital support, guidance, and consultation to start-ups in the defence sector, fostering their growth and presence at prominent international and local exhibitions. Through this support, the Fund aims to inspire entrepreneurs to turn their innovative projects into successful ventures, contributing to the UAE’s thriving defence and technology ecosystem.
Recent Stories
Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025
EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced chiplet design capabilities
EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States
Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospace future with Al Ain MRO Facil ..
Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency
Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU
EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities
National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top financial goal
Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar
Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Uzbekistan expands defence industry presence at IDEX 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 202557 seconds ago
-
EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced chiplet design capabilities16 minutes ago
-
EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement16 minutes ago
-
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States31 minutes ago
-
Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospace future with Al Ain MRO Facility31 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency46 minutes ago
-
Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU46 minutes ago
-
EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities1 hour ago
-
IDEX 2025 spotlights pioneering inventions with Innovation Trail winners1 hour ago
-
National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top financial goal1 hour ago
-
Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago