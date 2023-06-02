UrduPoint.com

Khalifa Fund Supports Two UAE Businesses At 'Make It In The Emirates Forum'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2023) Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development will support two UAE businesses participating in the highly anticipated "Make it in the Emirates", a prominent industrial event that brings together government entities, industrial leaders, financial institutions, SMEs, and investors to explore investment opportunities, boost local content, and enable sustainable manufacturing.

Khalifa Fund will actively participate in the forum showcasing a stand that includes two prominent industrial businesses: Jaber AlKhyeli of Glass Tech Factory and Ayedh AlMansoori of Al Emaar Cement Products Factory.

Khalifa Fund's objective is to support businesses through events like ‘Make it in the Emirates’ to foster entrepreneurship and promote sustainable economic growth in the country.

Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, commented, "We are proud to support these exceptional UAE businesses as they participate in the 'Make it in the Emirates' campaign.

At Khalifa Fund, we believe in the potential of our local entrepreneurs and their ability to contribute to the growth and development of the manufacturing sector. Through our partnership with the Industrial Development Bureau, we aim to provide the necessary resources and support to help these businesses thrive and achieve success."

"The forum has served as a platform for companies to discover the advantages of making the UAE their regional hub, providing access to new markets and showcasing the latest sustainability and advanced technology developments, encouraging companies to prioritize local products made in the UAE.

In addition to the participating businesses showcasing their innovative products, a signing ceremony will take place between the Khalifa Fund and the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop the industrial sector in Abu Dhabi.

This partnership allows small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to apply to the Smart Manufacturing Incentive Programme (SMIP) through the Khalifa Fund Tamm service, simplifying the application process and providing essential support for their transition towards adopting Industry 4.0 applications.

Commenting on this, Al Mazrouei stated, “The launch of the SMIP and the establishment of the Smart Manufacturing Competence Centre in Abu Dhabi marks a significant step forward in our journey towards a smarter manufacturing sector.

"By transforming 30% of our existing industrial SMEs to Industry 4.0 methods within the next five years, we are driving productivity, fostering technology adoption, and enhancing Abu Dhabi's global competitiveness”.

The Smart Manufacturing Incentive Programme will fuel growth and innovation within our local industries and contribute to our emirate's overall economic diversification. Furthermore, establishing the region's first Smart Manufacturing Competence Centre solidifies Abu Dhabi's position as a leading hub for Industry 4.0. These groundbreaking initiatives complement Abu Dhabi’s efforts to shape a diversified, smart, and sustainable economy that thrives in the era of Industry 4.0.”

Arafat Al Yafei, Executive Director of the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), said, “This innovative programme will empower SMEs to contribute to achieving the ambitious objectives of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy and strengthen the emirate’s position as the most competitive industrial hub in the region, with a special focus on human development, sustainability, and smart economy”.

“Therefore, we are introducing initiatives, incentive programmes, and building partnerships with leading industrial powerhouses to ensure attractiveness of our business and investment ecosystem."

