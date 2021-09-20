Khalifa Fund’s Abu Dhabi SME Hub publishes entrepreneurship report and interactive infographic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) The Abu Dhabi SME Hub, a bilingual multi-format knowledge platform, and one of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development’s (KFED) latest initiatives, has published the Abu Dhabi Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Map Out Report 2021.

The report aims to support entrepreneurs looking for the right location to launch their enterprise, existing businesses looking for growth opportunities, and foreign investors considering starting a business in Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, the Hub has produced an interactive digital map identifying Abu Dhabi’s key entities and ecosystem players through the different operational hierarchies.

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of KFED, stated, "Through the report, the Abu Dhabi SME Hub explores the emirate’s evolving business environment and the new transformative regulations Abu Dhabi and the greater UAE have been adopting, including the recently updated Commercial Companies Law, which permits foreign investors to fully own a company.

"

Mouza Al Nasri added, "The report scopes out the most prominent stakeholders serving mSMEs, as the backbone and engine for the emirate’s economic growth and sustainable development. By presenting entities including government offices, free zones and regulators, funds, accelerators, incubators and beyond, the Abu Dhabi SME Hub explores the active role they play in driving entrepreneurship across the Emirate, shedding light on the value they offer to startups and mSMEs."

The report collects insights from different stakeholders to provide insights on opportunities for growth and notable trends shaping the SME ecosystem of Abu Dhabi. The interactive digital map, which has been launched in tandem with the report, will serve as a visual representation of Abu Dhabi’s key ecosystem players, both public and private, updated regularly to reflect organic changes in the emirate’s blossoming growth saga.