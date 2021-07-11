Khalifa Fund’s ‘Venturist’ Entrepreneurship Summer Camp opens registration

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced that registration for "Venturist", its highly coveted entrepreneurship summer camp, is open for the 2021 edition.

The virtual summer camp will commence on 25th July, and will run two separate 10-day camps, concluding on the 19th August, the fund said in a statement on Sunday.

Venturist will be open to 10 to 17 year-old students and will teach them essential entrepreneurship skills through specialised workshops and expert guest speakers across entrepreneurism, marketing and public relations. On completion, students will receive an official certificate of their participation.

The summer camp comes following a well-received inaugural edition in 2020, where 100 students took part in an extensive entrepreneurial camp, which concluded with students pitching their business ideas to a committee of representatives and entrepreneurs with first-hand experience working alongside Khalifa Fund.

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said, "Khalifa Fund remains committed to spreading the culture of entrepreneurship to the next generation of young talent who aspire to develop and grow their enterprises.

Investing in immersive programmes at a grassroots level is where a strong foundation of knowledge is built and where inspiration is grown.

"Therefore, Khalifa Fund are consistently producing workshops, programmes and initiatives like that create an environment which empowers youth to think ahead and understand the business world from an early age."

Venturist will include a vast array of workshops that will equip students with a diverse set of entrepreneurial skills, such as innovation and invention, logo design, marketing, promotion, prototyping, budget and finance, and business plan development.

The Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer Camp will initially open up to 100 hopeful students who meet specific criteria, with a potential of another 100 students being accepted depending on demand.