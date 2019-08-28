UrduPoint.com
Khalifa Gets Australian PM's Message

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received a letter from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, which addressed bilateral relations between the UAE and Australia The note was in reply to a congratulatory message earlier sent by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa following Morrison's re-election as Australia's Prime Minister.

The Australian Prime Minister's message also dealt with bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries, particularly in economic, commercial and military fields.

In his message, Morrison also commended the support given by the UAE to Australia's counter-terrorism efforts.

